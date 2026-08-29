/Giorgia Meloni Set To Become Italy's Longest-Serving PM | Historic Milestone On September 4

ITALY NEWS: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to reach a major political milestone on September 4, when her government is expected to become Italy's longest-serving uninterrupted government since the republic was founded in 1946. Meloni took office on October 22, 2022, and is set to reach 1,413 days in power, surpassing the previous record associated with Silvio Berlusconi's second government. The milestone is particularly significant given Italy's long history of political instability. Since the republic was founded in 1946, the country has had dozens of governments, with administrations historically lasting relatively short periods. Meloni has also undergone a significant transformation on the international stage. Once viewed as a radical political figure, she has adopted a more pragmatic approach and positioned herself as a key European Union partner and strong supporter of Ukraine.