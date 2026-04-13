/Giant Radio Telescope Spots Rare Megamaser 8 Billion Light-Years Away

Published: Apr 13, 2026, 23:30 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 23:30 IST
In a stunning discovery, South Africa’s powerful MeerKAT radio telescope has detected a rare megamaser signal from nearly 8 billion light-years away. Scientists say the intense radio emission was triggered by a massive collision between two distant galaxies, offering a glimpse into how the universe evolved billions of years ago. The finding not only highlights the power of modern radio astronomy but also helps researchers better understand cosmic mergers and the dramatic events shaping galaxies.