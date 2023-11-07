Ghana's 2024 succession politics | World of Africa

Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as its candidate for the December 2024 Presidential Election, teeing up a contest with former President John Mahama. The 60-year-old economist and former central banker has served as second-in-command and the face of economic policy throughout the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo, who is due to step down in January 2025 after serving the constitutionally mandated eight years.