/Germany probes rare Malaria outbreak at Frankfurt airport

Published: Aug 27, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 17:50 IST
A rare outbreak of "airport malaria" has prompted an investigation in Germany after six workers at Frankfurt Airport were infected and two reportedly died. Airport malaria occurs when infected mosquitoes are transported on international flights and spread the disease outside traditional malaria zones. Health authorities are tracing the source of the infections and assessing any wider public health risks. The unusual cluster has sparked concerns about disease monitoring and biosecurity at one of Europe's busiest airports.