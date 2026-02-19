/Germany Economy Faces Shrinking Workforce As Demographics Bite | WION

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 16:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 16:00 IST
Germany’s economy is under pressure from demographic change as its workforce declines from about 51 million today to an estimated 37 million–45 million by 2070 according to demographic projections. This sharp drop in the working-age population reflects low fertility and ageing trends and poses challenges for sectors such as manufacturing and construction. With fewer workers available over the coming decades, potential economic growth may weaken and labour shortages could intensify across key industries.