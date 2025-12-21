/German Couple Detained Over Alleged Illegal Religious Conversions Near India–Pakistan Border

Published: Dec 21, 2025, 09:34 IST | Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 09:34 IST
Six people, including a German couple, were detained in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, on Thursday night for alleged illegal religious conversions. The incident took place in a rented house in Srikaranpur town near the India–Pakistan border. Police said the German nationals had recently visited a restricted border area without prior authorisation, raising security concerns. A case has been registered under the religious conversion law based on a complaint.