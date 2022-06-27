German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promises climate action at G7 Summit

Published: Jun 27, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Before Russia-Ukraine war, climate change was meant to be the main focus of this year's G7 Summit but a crippling food and energy shortage eclipsed climate priority. However, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised climate action at G7 Summit
Read in App