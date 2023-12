General Elections less than 5 months away, INDIA alliance has a lot to do

After the Congress’s poor show in the recent Assembly Polls, the JD(U) has renewed its demand to project party supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as probable prime minister face of the India Bloc, adding that the party’s brand of politics would dominate the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, TMC projected Mamata for INDIA alliance's PM candidate.