Gender Equality: Are governments doing enough?

The United Nations has released a shocking report in the last 10 years, there has been no improvement in biases against women. Now if you think this is only a fraction of our society that thinks that way let me warn you the numbers are alarming. The Gender Social Norms Index says 9 out of 10 people of all genders have a bias against women, fifty percent of people still think men make better political leaders, 40 believe men are better business executives and 25 justify men beating their wives.