/Gaza War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 10 As Hamas Accuses Israel Of Ceasefire Violations

The Gaza ceasefire is facing renewed pressure after an Israeli air strike killed nine Palestinians and wounded 14 others at a police station in Gaza. Israeli forces said the strike targeted Hamas militants operating from the civilian police station. In a separate strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp, another Palestinian was killed, taking the reported death toll from Wednesday’s strikes to at least 10. The Israeli military said four senior commanders from Hamas’ military wing were killed and alleged that they were involved in planning and directing attacks against Israeli forces. Hamas has accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire, warning mediators that continued targeted strikes could affect its position on the Gaza peace plan. Hamas is also demanding a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has acknowledged for the first time that its troops fired on the vehicle carrying five-year-old Hind Rajab and her family in Gaza in January 2024. Israel has ordered a criminal investigation into the incident.