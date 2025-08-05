LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 09:29 IST
Gaza's hunger crisis reaches breaking point; six die of starvation in 24 hours
Aid agencies say the limited amount of aid Israel has allowed into Gaza in the last week is unlikely to avert the famine experts have warned about for months.

