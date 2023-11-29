Gaza Ceasefire hangs by a thread as Israel & Hamas exchange hostages
The agreed to humanitarian pause has brought some relief to the people in the Gaza strip. The horrific carnage unleashed by a campaign of relentless bombings, and a ground offensive is halted. Israelis captured by Hamas in the attack that took place on the 7th of October are being exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, who had been languishing in Israeli prisons. But what does this mean to the larger trajectory of the war? Mohammed Saleh explores.