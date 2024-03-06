Gangs control 80% of Haitian capital, Port-Au-Prince

The Carribean nation of Haiti was rocked by gun battles across the capital, Port-au-Prince, on the 29th of February. At least four police officers were slain as a prominent gang leader announced a coordinated attack by multiple armed groups in a bid to oust the prime minister, Ariel Henry. The prime minister is in Kenya finalizing details for the deployment of a foreign armed force to Haiti to combat the gangs. United Nations estimates that since the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, emboldened gangs have seized control of 80% of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. A staggering 200 gangs operate with impunity in the Port-Au-Prince Metropolitan area. Given the rapidly deteriorating security situation, Is Haiti in danger of falling into the hands of criminal gangs? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.