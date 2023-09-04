Gabon: General Brice Oligui Nguema to be sworn in as 'transitional president'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
The coup leader who came to power after the Gabonese president last week will soon be sworn in. General Brice Oligui will remain the transitional president of the country for a non-specified period.

