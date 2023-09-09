G20 Summit 2023: The tussle over 255 words on Russia-Ukraine war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
As the high-stakes G20 Summit kicks off in the Indian Capital New Delhi, all eyes are on the possibility of a joint declaration. This is what we've been discussing so far Reports say the G20 negotiators failed to arrive at any consensus over the wording of the summit declaration specifically concerning the war in Ukraine. Any possibility of a breakthrough lies totally in the two-day G20 leader Summit.

