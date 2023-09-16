G20 showcased Millets' Culinary Excellence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
In a culinary twist, the recently concluded G20 summit showcased the power of millets in the world of gastronomy. From the vibrant Bharat Mandapam to the elegant delegate hotels, millet-based creations stole the show, turning heads and taste buds alike.

