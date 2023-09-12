G20 leaders agree to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
A historic agreement at the G20 summit in New Delhi is in focus as world leaders unite to chart a greener future. They have agreed to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by the year 2030. This move comes as part of their efforts to combat climate change. However, as of now, no major climate goals have been set during the summit.

