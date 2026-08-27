/FSSAI collects samples, says actions will be taken soon; top hotels in Delhi get notices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has cracked down on prominent five-star hotels in New Delhi's Aerocity hub, issuing strict regulatory notices to JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi (Juniper Hotels). Comprehensive inspections revealed shocking hygiene lapses, including active pest infestations (cockroaches, houseflies, and fruit flies), rotten or fungus-infected produce, expired food items (such as 87 kg of expired sweets), and licensing discrepancies.