/Frozen Billions, Frozen Talks: How Sanctions Are Blocking Iran-US Peace Deal

Published: Apr 14, 2026, 20:00 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 20:00 IST
Decades-old sanctions continue to cast a long shadow over Iran-US relations, with billions of dollars in Iranian assets still frozen in banks across Asia and Europe since 1979. These funds have now become a key sticking point in ongoing peace efforts, as Tehran pushes for access while Washington remains cautious. The dispute highlights how financial pressure is shaping diplomacy, making any breakthrough more complex and uncertain.