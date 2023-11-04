From Varanasi to Amsterdam: the journey of a street dog

According to the World Health Organization, India has about 35 million stray dogs. A spate of recent dog attacks has turned the focus on the condition of strays. The country lacks animal healthcare and control measures. Adopting strays can be one way of reducing the animal-human conflict. Recently a female street dog named Jaya from Varanasi got adopted by a Dutch tourist, Meral Bontenbe and it took her 6 months to get Jaya an animal companion passport. Here is the heartwarming story.