French Prez Macron hints at imposing tighter curbs amid rising COVID-19 case

Mar 16, 2021, 06.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in European Nation France. Hospital resources in the country are overwhelmed, this prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to hint at imposing tighter curbs amid the growing speculations of another lockdown.
