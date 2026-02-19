/France Floods: Storm Pedro Triggers Record Floods Across Western France

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 14:00 IST
Western France is facing severe flooding after weeks of relentless rainfall pushed rivers to critical levels, prompting red alerts across multiple regions. Authorities warn that conditions could worsen as Storm Pedro advances, bringing additional heavy rain and strong winds to already saturated areas. Several departments along France’s west coast remain on maximum flood alert, with emergency crews monitoring rising riverbanks and reinforcing vulnerable infrastructure.