Foxconn backs 'make in India'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
India's push to become a manufacturing hub has got a big thumbs up from the Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. The company's chairman and CEO, Young Liu, has reiterated that India will emerge as the new manufacturing centre in the world.

