Former Tory chair takes six-figure job at firm part-owned by sanctioned Russians

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The former cabinet minister Brandon Lewis has taken a six-figure job advising a company part-owned by two sanctioned Russian oligarchs. Lewis, a former justice secretary and ex-chair of the Conservative party, was given approval to take up the position at LetterOne, which is 49% owned by Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

