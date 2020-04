In this segment of WION, watch an exclusive conversation with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay with the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke on the global leadership series on WION, about everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to the dire need of global leadership and on a lighter note about how he keeps himself busy with Hindi movies during the lockdown.