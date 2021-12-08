Former Lt Gen R Sawhney: He was a very fine soldier, gentleman and a pioneer to CDS

Dec 08, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Lt. General Ravi Sawhney (Retired) expresses his grief and condolence over the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. A helicopter carrying India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu.
