Floods in Northern Italy kills at least 14 , over 36,000 residents displaced

Over 36,000 people have been forced from their homes as deadly floods strike Northeast Italy. Violent downpours earlier this week has resulted in deaths of at least 14 people. The streets of Emilia-Romagna region have transformed into rivers and authorities extended the red weather alert on Sunday. Leaving the G7 Summit in Japan early Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni returned home to deal with the emergency and thanked fellow G7 leaders for offering aid.