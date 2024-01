First piece of mail sent with postage up for auction, could fetch up to $2.5 million

The first known piece of mail sent using a postage stamp is about to hit the auction block at Sotheby's New York. The Penny Black stamp dates to May 2, 1840. It features the young Queen Victoria’s head in profile with the words "Postage One Penny" on handmade watermarked paper with gum on the back.