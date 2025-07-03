LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 09:00 IST
First Batch Of Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath From Pahalgam & Baltal Bases

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims under multi-tier security, marking the start of this year's pilgrimage. Watch in for more details!

