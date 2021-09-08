Fire in Indonesian prison kills 41 inmates, 80 others sustain injuries

Sep 08, 2021, 06:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Forty-one inmates have died and more than 70 others have sustained injuries after a fire swept through an overcrowded jail in Indonesia. The blaze at Tangerang prison broke out on Wednesday as most of the inmates slept.
Read in App