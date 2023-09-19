Finland becomes first EU country to try digital passports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Finnish travelers flying from Helsinki to the UK can now use a digital ID on their phone instead of a physical passport. This is possible for some Finnair flights and offers a smoother border control experience. Finnish Border Control claims it's the world's first acceptance of a digital passport in a real border control environment.

