Fineprint: First Hindu Chief Justice in Bangladesh accused of embezzlement

Aug 14, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
A court in Dhaka on Thursday framed charges against former chief justice of Bangladesh Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in a case filed over misappropriating and laundering about 4 crore Taka from the erstwhile Farmers Bank in 2016.