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FIFA World Cup semi-finals set, top four-ranked teams through

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 21:27 IST
For the first time ever, The top four teams in the FIFA rankings have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup.

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