Two superstars of modern football go head-to-head in what will be the last dance for either Lionel Messi or Luka Modric in international football. Two-time champions Argentina take on 2018 finalists Croatia in the first semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this evening. 1998 World Cup semi-finalist and current coach of the Indian Men's National Team Igor Stimac sets up the big game.