/FIFA World Cup 2026: Table Tennis Olympic champion Fan Zhendong set for World Cup duties

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:27 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:27 IST
Table tennis Olympic champion Fan Zhendong is set to take on a new role as a commentator for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, bringing his sporting expertise to football’s biggest stage. The Chinese star, known for his achievements in table tennis, will join the global coverage of the highly anticipated World Cup finale. The final promises a thrilling showdown as football fans around the world await the crowning of the next champion.