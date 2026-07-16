/FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final 2: Argentina beat England 2-1

Lionel Messi delivered another masterclass, providing two crucial assists as Argentina came from behind to defeat England 2-1 and book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. After Anthony Gordon gave England the lead, Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in stoppage time from Messi's cross. The defending champions will now face Spain in a blockbuster final as Messi moves one step closer to winning back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.