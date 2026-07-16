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FIFA world cup 2026: Iran says Spain on 'right side of history' ahead of world cup final

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 16:57 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 16:57 IST
Iran congratulated Spain after La Roja defeated France to reach the World Cup final. Iran's backing for Spain is because of the European nation's stance against U.S.

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