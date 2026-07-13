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FIFA WC 2026: Police on alert in Atlanta for England-Argentina semi-final

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 21:57 IST
Police in Atlanta have been put on alert for the semi-final clash between England and Argentina. Officers have been briefed on potential flashpoints between the two sets of fans.

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