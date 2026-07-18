/FIFA Chief thanks Zee TV for growing football in India

On the eve of the World Cup final, FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a personal thank-you to Zee TV for a partnership spanning 39 FIFA competitions, including the 2027 Women's World Cup. He praised India's footballing passion, recalling the record 1.3 million fans at the 2017 U-17 World Cup, and noted thousands of Indian supporters among the 6.5 million fans across this year's tournament. Infantino also credited Zee TV's public screenings in cinemas, pubs and hotels for building communal viewing culture, and said he looks forward to India qualifying for a World Cup someday.