Ferrari fuelling cryptocurrency revolution? | You can now buy a Ferrari with Bitcoin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Ferrari will now accept cryptocurrencies as payment for its luxury cars. Not even Elon Musk's Tesla offers that option. Which cryptocurrencies exactly will Ferrari accept? Is Ferrari making a sustainable decision or will it turn out to be a blunder?

