Female bodybuilder with one leg captures hearts in China | Inspirational story gone viral

Jan 09, 2021, 07.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Losing a leg did not stop Gui Yuna from achieving her dreams. The 35-year-old former Paralympian has now chosen to take on competitive bodybuilding, and has gone viral on Chinese social media for her positive attitude and inspiring story.
