/FBI declares indian gangster most wanted | J&K terror crackdown | Jaishankar meets EU Leaders

Here are today's top India news headlines. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation in Poonch district, recovering a large cache of Pika rifle ammunition before destroying the hideout. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the immediate deployment of a central team to assess the state's worsening drought situation caused by a major monsoon rainfall deficit. In Kalaburagi, Karnataka Police foiled the escape attempt of a POCSO convict after he and two other prisoners broke out of jail. One accused sustained a bullet injury during the police operation. Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods and severe soil erosion in Assam's Chirang district, leaving several families displaced and damaging homes, farmland, and village infrastructure.