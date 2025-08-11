Fake Police Station Busted In Noida, Was Being Used To Collect Donations

A fake police office operating under the name of ‘International Police and IB Office’ was busted in Noida on Monday, arresting six accused for running a parallel police setup, an official said. He added that the accused, who opened an office two months ago in Sector 70, charged hefty fees and operated across states, including West Bengal. They also possessed fake ministry IDs and certificates.