Factional clashes rock Lebanon’s biggest Palestinian refugee camp

Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, in the southern coastal city of Sidon, has been rocked by fighting since the 30th of July. Clashes broke out between Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's secular Fatah movement and the Islamist groups Jund Al-Sham and Shabab Al-Muslim over the weekend. More than a dozen people have been killed and dozens wounded and thousands have been forced to flee the violence. A truce was agreed upon, twice, but it did not hold and the fighting continued till Wednesday night. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.