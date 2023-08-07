videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
MY MONEY
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
Facial recognition less accurate for people of colour
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 07, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Tech experts and activists have been criticizing the use of facial recognition technology saying that it will only increase racial discrimination.
trending now
China floods: Over 40,000 residents in Heilongjiang province evacuated | WION
Facial recognition less accurate for people of colour
Pakistan train tragedy: Around 30 dead, at least 100 injured, death toll likely to rise | WION
West Bank violence: Israeli forces gun down three Palestinians
Rebel Wilson rushed to hospital after stunt accident on the set of Bride Hard
recommended videos
Unchecked climate change to cost nations billion in debt
Natural disaster in China pressurising economy
Local government debt threatens China's financial stability
RBI likely to continue with rate pause: Analysts
Niger closes airspace after ECOWAS deadline ends
recommended videos
Unchecked climate change to cost nations billion in debt
Natural disaster in China pressurising economy
Local government debt threatens China's financial stability
RBI likely to continue with rate pause: Analysts