Explained: India's manufacturing appeal

India is gaining prominence as it positions itself to replace China as a manufacturing hub. With the world's largest population, a rapidly growing middle class, and some of the top manufacturers, India provides an ideal investment opportunity for manufacturers to set up their production facilities. The most recent entrant is Hyundai, which signed a deal with the tamil nadu government. The South Korean automaker will invest 2.5 billion dollars over the next 10 years to manufacture electric vehicles in the country.