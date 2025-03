The Bangladesh government has revoked the passport of its diplomat Muhammad Harun Al Rashid within hours of him criticising the unelected interim government in a Facebook post. Rashid was the former envoy of Bangladesh to Morocco. The envoy resigned on February 27th and later shifted to Canada from Morocco without the approval of Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry. The former envoy told WION's assistant editor for foreign affairs, Sidhant Sibbal, the reason for his allegations against Muhammad Yunus on Facebook.