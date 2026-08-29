/Ex-Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov Takes Italy Defence Adviser Role After Dramatic Dismissal

UKRAINE POLITICS: Ukraine's former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has taken up a new international defence role just weeks after his dismissal from the Ukrainian government triggered rare wartime protests. Fedorov has accepted a position as defence innovation adviser to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. In his new role, the 35-year-old is expected to advise Italy on modern warfare technologies, with a focus on autonomous systems, air defence and defence-sector innovation. Italy's Defence Ministry described the appointment as an important opportunity, highlighting Fedorov's experience in defence technology and innovation. Fedorov will remain based in Kyiv while working in his new international role. His appointment comes amid significant political developments in Ukraine. Fedorov was dismissed as defence minister in July following reported tensions with Ukraine's military leadership. His removal triggered protests, with supporters calling for his reinstatement. During the war, Fedorov became a prominent advocate of drone warfare and military technology, pushing efforts to modernize Ukraine's armed forces and expand the country's autonomous systems and drone capabilities.