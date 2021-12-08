Ex-Army Chief General (Retd.) Shankar Roy Chowdhury: Very unfortunate that India lost its first CDS

Dec 08, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Army Chief General (Retd.) Shankar Roy Chowdhury expressed sorrow over the shocking demise of India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and recalled his time with the lost soul.
