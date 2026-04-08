/Every Click and Message Leaves a Trace: Over 360,000 Files Exposed in Canadian App Leak

A massive data leak from a Canadian app has exposed over 360,000 files, highlighting how digital footprints never truly disappear. Every click, search, and message leaves a trace, raising serious concerns about online privacy, cybersecurity, and data protection. Experts warn that even deleted content can be vulnerable to breaches, making personal information susceptible to misuse. The incident serves as a stark reminder to users worldwide to remain vigilant about digital security and the long-term impact of online activity.